After Horton was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough, his lack of activity one day later doesn't bode well just three days before Sunday's road showdown with the Rams. On a positive note, the other Seahawks wide receivers -- Jaxon Smith-Njigba (rest), Cooper Kupp (hamstring\/wrist), Jake Bobo (calf) and Cody White (abdomen) -- included on Thursday's injury report all practiced fully. Horton's groin and shin injuries are threatening to sideline him for a second straight game, and Seattle may provide a ruling on his Week 11 availability as soon as Friday.