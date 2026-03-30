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Tory Horton Injury: Expected to be ready for camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 9:54am

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that Horton (shin/groin) is expected to be ready for the start of training camp, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Horton won't be 100 percent healthy for spring activates due to his rehab from offseason surgery undergone to address the lower-body injuries that prevented him from suiting up after Week 9 of last season, but the 2025 fifth-round pick should be back in action for the start of training camp. Across eight appearances as a rookie, Horton secured 13 of 23 targets for 161 yards and five touchdowns.

Tory Horton
Seattle Seahawks
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