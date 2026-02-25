Tory Horton headshot

Tory Horton Injury: Out for spring workouts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Head coach Mike Macdonald said Wednesday that Horton (shin/groin) "got fixed up" and won't be available for the start of the Seahawks' offseason program in the spring, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Macdonald's comments would seem to imply that Horton had surgery to address the lower-body injuries that kept him sidelined from Week 10 through the end of the Seahawks' postseason run. Horton still appears on track to be ready to go for the start of training camp in late July, but he may not fully participate in OTAs or minicamp. Before getting hurt, the 2025 fifth-round pick had produced a 13-161-5 receiving line on 23 targets and recorded a 95-yard punt-return touchdown over his eight appearances as a rookie.

Tory Horton
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
