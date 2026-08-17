Traeshon Holden headshot

Traeshon Holden News: Cut loose by Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Holden was waived by the Cowboys on Monday.

Holden spent the entirety of the 2025 campaign on the practice squad with Dallas before re-signing with the team in January. The wide receiver will now be placed on waivers, and if he goes unclaimed, he'll become a free agent.

Traeshon Holden
 Free Agent
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