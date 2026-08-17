Traeshon Holden News: Cut loose by Dallas
Holden was waived by the Cowboys on Monday.
Holden spent the entirety of the 2025 campaign on the practice squad with Dallas before re-signing with the team in January. The wide receiver will now be placed on waivers, and if he goes unclaimed, he'll become a free agent.
Traeshon Holden
Free Agent
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