Travis Burke News: Taken by Chargers

The Chargers selected Burke in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 117th overall.

Burke started at right tackle in 2023 and 2024 with Florida International before transitioning to left tackle in 2025, when he transferred to Memphis. The move paid off for him, as he was named to the All-ACC First-Team in 2025 despite missing the last two games of the season due to a lower-body injury. Burke is a gigantic addition to the Chargers with a towering 6-foot-9, 325-pound frame, and while that comes with leverage issues, he has better movement than expected for his size. Burke's versatility to play at both left and right tackle is a big boost to the team's offensive line, given that Rashawn Slater was sidelined for the entire 2025 season due to a ruptured patella tendon and with Joe Alt missing the second half of last year because of a high-ankle sprain.