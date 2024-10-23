Travis Etienne Injury: Considered day-to-day

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that Etienne (hamstring) will work with trainers and handle individual drills and is considered day-to-day, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Etienne's hamstring injury forced him to sit out Week 7 against the Patriots, but he was listed as questionable leading into Jacksonville's win in London. Pederson noted that Etienne had a good week of practice despite Jacksonville erring on the side of caution with his availability Week 7, so it sounds like the starting running back has a better chance at suiting up Sunday versus the Packers, as long as he's able to increase his practice reps Thursday and Friday without any setbacks. Tank Bigsby thrived in the lead role versus New England, recording his second game of the season with over 100 rushing yards, and his third game in the last four weeks with over 90 yards on the ground.