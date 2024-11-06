Travis Etienne Injury: Limited in practice

Etienne (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Etienne returned from a two-game absence for Sunday's 28-23 loss to the Eagles and played 72 percent of snaps in the first half, but he then took just 9 percent of snaps post-halftime after his dropped pass late in the second quarter landed in a defender's hands. While he'll likely to play through the hamstring injury again this Sunday against the Vikings, it's hard to know what kind of role Etienne will have in a backfield that also includes Tank Bigsby (LP - ankle) and D'Ernest Johnson.