Travis Etienne Injury: Limited practice participant

Etienne (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

It's perhaps surprising to see any form of participation after coach Doug Pederson deemed the running back week-to-week following an early exit from Sunday's 35-16 loss to the Bears. RB D'Ernest Johnson took 77 percent of snaps after halftime with the Jags trailing by multiple scores, but Tank Bigsby likely would take over as the lead runner if Etienne were to miss Sunday's game against New England.