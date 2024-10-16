Fantasy Football
Travis Etienne headshot

Travis Etienne Injury: Limited practice participant

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 16, 2024

Etienne (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

It's perhaps surprising to see any form of participation after coach Doug Pederson deemed the running back week-to-week following an early exit from Sunday's 35-16 loss to the Bears. RB D'Ernest Johnson took 77 percent of snaps after halftime with the Jags trailing by multiple scores, but Tank Bigsby likely would take over as the lead runner if Etienne were to miss Sunday's game against New England.

Travis Etienne
Jacksonville Jaguars
