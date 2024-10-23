Travis Etienne Injury: Listed as limited again

Etienne (hamstring) was a limited practice participantWednesday.

Etienne was a limited participant all last week and didn't end up playing in Sunday's win over the Patriots. Coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that Etienne is considered day-to-day, with the running back currently limited to individual drills and working with the training staff. Tank Bigsby's success makes Etienne unlikely to handle a large workload even if he returns for Sunday's game against the Packers.