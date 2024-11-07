Fantasy Football
Travis Etienne Injury: Logs another limited practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Etienne (hamstring) remained limited in practice Thursday.

The same applies to Tank Bigsby (ankle), while D'Ernest Johnson was added to the Jaguars' Week 10 injury report after logging a limited session Thursday. Added context regarding the running back trio's status for Sunday's game against the Vikings will arrive Friday, but both Etienne and Bigsby played through their respective injury issues last week, and we'd be surprised if either were unavailable this weekend.

Travis Etienne
Jacksonville Jaguars
