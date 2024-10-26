Travis Etienne Injury: Looking doubtful for Sunday

Etienne (hamstring), who is questionable for Sunday's Week 8 contest against Green Bay, is considered a longshot to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Etienne continues to nurse a hamstring issue that first popped up against the Bears in Week 6. He played just 11 offensive snaps in that contest, then missed Week 7 against New England. With Etienne likely to sit out a second consecutive contest, Tank Bigsby figures to get another opportunity to start after going off for 118 rushing yards and two touchdowns last Sunday versus the Patriots.