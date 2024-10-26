Fantasy Football
Travis Etienne headshot

Travis Etienne Injury: Looking doubtful for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 26, 2024 at 11:31pm

Etienne (hamstring), who is questionable for Sunday's Week 8 contest against Green Bay, is considered a longshot to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Etienne continues to nurse a hamstring issue that first popped up against the Bears in Week 6. He played just 11 offensive snaps in that contest, then missed Week 7 against New England. With Etienne likely to sit out a second consecutive contest, Tank Bigsby figures to get another opportunity to start after going off for 118 rushing yards and two touchdowns last Sunday versus the Patriots.

Travis Etienne
Jacksonville Jaguars
