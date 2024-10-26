Fantasy Football
Travis Etienne Injury: Looking unlikely for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 27, 2024 at 4:29am

Etienne (hamstring), who is questionable for Sunday's game against Green Bay, is considered a longshot to play, sources tell Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Etienne continues to nurse a hamstring issue that first popped up against the Bears in Week 6. He played just 11 offensive snaps in that contest, then missed Week 7 against New England. Official word on his status won't arrive until the Jaguars post their inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, but assuming Etienne misses a second consecutive contest, Tank Bigsby will likely get another opportunity to start after going off for 118 rushing yards and two touchdowns last Sunday versus the Patriots.

