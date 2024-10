Etienne (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

This news comes as no surprise after coach Doug Pederson said earlier Friday that Etienne will be a game-time decision. Etienne logged a trio of limited practices after sitting out the Week 7 win over the Patriots. Even if Etienne suits up, he'll likely form a timeshare with the surging Tank Bigsby.