Travis Etienne Injury: Stays limited in practice

Etienne (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice Thursday.

Etienne hasn't taken part in a full practice since Week 4 and has sat out the Jaguars' last two games, so he may need to upgrade his activity Friday to avoid taking a designation into Sunday's game in Philadelphia. Head coach Doug Pederson has suggested that he's optimistic about Etienne's chances of playing Sunday, but even if the 25-year-old is available for the Week 9 contest, he could find himself in a timeshare out of the backfield with Tank Bigsby (ankle).