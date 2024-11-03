Travis Etienne Injury: Tracking toward playing Sunday

Etienne remains listed as questionable but is considered likely to play Sunday against the Eagles, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Along with Etienne, fellow running back Tank Bigsby is carrying a questionable tag into Sunday, with head coach Doug Pederson previously labeling both players as game-time decisions. Rapoport relays that Bigsby and Etienne are both likely to be officially cleared to play when Jacksonville releases its inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, but the breakdown of snaps and touches between the two backs is difficult to project. Pederson has said that Etienne will return to the starting role once healthy, but Etienne is averaging 4.1 yards per carry on the season and had struggled mightily in his last two abbreviated outings before missing the previous two games with the hamstring injury. Bigsby, meanwhile, served as Jacksonville's lead runner in Weeks 7 and 8 and carried 44 times for 196 yards (4.5 average) and two touchdowns, potentially putting himself on track to maintain a role even when Etienne is healthy. While Etienne could thus be at risk of losing out on some touches, he shouldn't lose any work in the passing game to Bigsby, who had routinely been subbed out for D'Ernest Johnson in those situations the past two weeks.