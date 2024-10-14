Travis Etienne Injury: Viewed as week-to-week

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson labeled Etienne as week-to-week after the running back exited Sunday's 35-16 loss to the Bears with a hamstring injury, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Etienne failed to haul in his lone target and carried three times for minus-1 yard across 11 snaps before exiting early in the third quarter with the injury. Though he was initially labeled questionable to return, Etienne wasn't able to check back into the game, and Pederson's comments a day later suggest that the 25-year-old isn't expected to be available for Jacksonville's Week 7 matchup with New England in London. With Etienne departing early Sunday, D'Ernest Johnson led Jaguars running backs with 35 snaps while Tank Bigsby played 17, but the disparity in usage may have been a byproduct of Jacksonville trailing by double figures for the entirety of the second half and favoring the superior pass-catching back in Johnson. In the prior two contests, Bigsby had amassed 219 yards from scrimmage while operating as the preferred backup option to Etienne, and Bigsby likely represents a higher-ceiling fantasy option than Johnson for Week 7.