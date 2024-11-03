Fantasy Football
Travis Etienne News: Active in Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Etienne (hamstring) is active for Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Eagles.

Etienne practiced in limited fashion throughout the week and was reported to be trending toward active status earlier Sunday. With his availability now confirmed, Etienne will return from a two-game absence to a murky outlook in terms of workload, as backfield mate Tank Bigsby, who proved amply capable of handling the lead-back role over the previous two games, is also active after overcoming an ankle injury.

