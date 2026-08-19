Travis Etienne News: Could see larger role with Kamara sidelined

Etienne could be in store for a heavier workload to begin the season after teammate Alvin Kamara (knee) sustained an MCL sprain during Tuesday's joint practice with the Cowboys, Jeff Duncan of The Athletic reports.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Kamara is expected to be sidelined for at least a month due to the knee injury, putting his availability for the Sept. 13 season opener in Detroit in jeopardy. The Saints had been listing Etienne and Kamara as co-starters on their unofficial depth chart, though Etienne always looked like the better bet to handle the brunt of the snaps on early downs after joining New Orleans on a four-year, $52 million deal in the offseason. With Kamara potentially set to miss time to begin the season or likely to be limited even if he's cleared for Week 1, Etienne could also be in store for an expanded role on pass-catching downs until Kamara is closer to 100 percent health. The Kamara injury may also clear the way for a reserve running back such as Audric Estime (ankle), Devin Neal (hamstring) or Kendre Miller (back) to carve out a role behind Etienne, though those three players have also been banged up during training camp.