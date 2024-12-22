Fantasy Football
Travis Etienne

Travis Etienne News: Held to 37 yards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Etienne rushed the ball nine times for 22 yards in Sunday's 19-14 loss to the Raiders. He added two receptions on three targets for 15 yards.

Etienne saw his role diminish with the Jaguars in a tightly contested matchup. He ended up with two fewer touches than Tank Bigsby, though his inefficiency on the ground was the driving factor in his poor stat line. Etienne is likely to be stuck in a similar role in Week 17 with the Jaguars taking on the Titans in what projects to be a close but low-scoring game.

Travis Etienne
Jacksonville Jaguars

