Travis Etienne News: In line for elevated role

Etienne is slated to be the Jaguars' lead running back Sunday in Detroit with Tank Bigsby (ankle) ruled out for the contest.

Etienne acted as the primary RB for most of this past Sunday's loss to the Vikings after Tank Bigsby (ankle) made an early exit, turning 11 carries into 44 yards and his only target into a catch for minus-1 yard. Bigsby wasn't able to practice this week prior to Friday's declaration, and D'Ernest Johnson had a cap on his reps due to a hamstring issue. Considering the situation, Etienne could be in line for a large workload Sunday against a Lions defense that has given up seven TDs (tied for 21st) and 4.19 YPC (21st) to opposing running backs in nine games this season.