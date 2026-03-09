Travis Etienne headshot

Travis Etienne News: New lead back for NOLA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Etienne is in line to sign with the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Etienne becomes the clear No. 1 option in a New Orleans backfield that also houses incumbents Alvin Kamara (knee), Kendre Miller (ACL), Devin Neal (hamstring) and Audric Estime. The Louisiana native surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in three of the last four seasons as the leader of Jacksonville's rushing attack, and his combination of speed and three-down skills project as an ideal fit for Saints head coach Kellen Moore's offensive scheme. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Etienne's contract is a four-year, $52 million deal, a commitment that signals he will likely be utilized in a similar workhorse role to the one he attained down the stretch of his tenure with the Jaguars.

