Etienne and Bhayshul Tuten (ankle) both shed their respective injury tags from last week's win over the Chargers, but it was the former who dominated the backfield touches against the Cardinals on Sunday. Tuten (7-17-0) struggled in his limited role while Etienne more than doubled his teammate's touches with greater efficiency overall. This comes as a relief for Etienne's fantasy managers after the talented rushing duo split work evenly in last week's victory. Etienne will look to keep the good times rolling against the lowly Titans next Sunday after hitting pay dirt four times over his last three contests.