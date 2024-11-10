Travis Etienne News: Steps in as lead back

Etienne rushed the ball 11 times for 44 yards in Sunday's 12-7 loss to the Vikings. He also recorded one catch on one target for negative one yard.

Etienne recorded the first carry of the game for the Jaguars, though he appeared destined to continue to split work with Tank Bigsby (ankle). However, Bigsby suffered an injury early in the first quarter and only managed to return for one carry in the second quarter before spending the rest of the game on the sidelines. Even with his highest carry total since Week 4, Etienne failed to make much of an impact, though he did have an apparent touchdown overturned upon review. He could be in line to lead the backfield again in Week 11 against the Lions, pending Bigsby's availability.