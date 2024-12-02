Travis Etienne News: Tallies 58 total yards in loss

Etienne rushed 13 times for 46 yards and secured all three targets for 12 yards in the Jaguars' 23-20 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Etienne logged six more carries than backfield mate Tank Bigsby but couldn't muster any remarkable production against a typically stingy Texans run defense. The fourth-year back also was a modest contributor through the air while posting his second straight three-catch tally, but the outlook for all of the Jaguars' skill-position players will take at least a slight hit in a Week 14 road matchup against the Titans with Mac Jones likely filling in for Trevor Lawrence (concussion) in that contest.