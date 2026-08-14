Travis Glover headshot

Travis Glover News: Suits up Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Glover played 18 offensive snaps in Thursday night's preseason opener against the Steelers.

Glover participated in 30 percent of the offensive snaps for the Packers. The 25-year-old played the snaps at right tackle, proving last year's shoulder issue is officially behind him.

Travis Glover
Green Bay Packers
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