Travis Glover News: Suits up Thursday
Glover played 18 offensive snaps in Thursday night's preseason opener against the Steelers.
Glover participated in 30 percent of the offensive snaps for the Packers. The 25-year-old played the snaps at right tackle, proving last year's shoulder issue is officially behind him.
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