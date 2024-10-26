Travis Homer Injury: Activated from IR

The Bears activated Homer (finger) from injured reserve Saturday, ahead of Sunday's road matchup against the Commanders, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Homer remains questionable to suit up Week 8, but he's coming off logged back-to-back full practices and appears to be trending in the right direction. If cleared to suit up versus Washington, Homer will figure to handle a depth role in a backfield that already includes D'Andre Swift, Roschon Johnson and Khalil Herbert.