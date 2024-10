Homer (finger) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Commanders.

Homer has now logged back-to-back full sessions to end the Bears' week of practice, suggesting he could return in Week 8. However, the 26-year-old running back must still be activated to Chicago's active roster in order to suit up Sunday. If Homer isn't activated, expect the Bears' RB room to consist of D'Andre Swift, Roschon Johnson and Khalil Herbert.