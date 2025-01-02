Travis Homer Injury: DNP on Thursday

Homer (hamstring) did not participate in Thursday's practice.

Homer has missed the Bears' last two games due to a hamstring injury, and his consecutive DNPs to open the week doesn't bode well for his chances of playing in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Packers. Darrynton Evans would continue to serve as Chicago's No. 3 running back behind D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson if Homer isn't cleared to play in Week 18.