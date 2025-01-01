Travis Homer Injury: Doesn't practice to open Week 18

Homer (hamstring) was a non-participant in practice Wednesday.

A hamstring injury has kept Homer sidelined for both of Chicago's past two games. The veteran running back didn't practice at all last week, and his non-participation to begin this week could be an ominous sign for his chance of returning for the Bears' season finale Sunday against Green Bay. Darrynton Evans could get a bit more work Week 18 if Homer misses another contest.