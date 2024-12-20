Travis Homer Injury: Doubtful for Week 16
Homer (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Homer was injured in Friday's practice, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. He wasn't on the injury report Wednesday or Thursday before getting in a limited session Friday. Roschon Johnson is back from his concussion this week and will help spell D'Andre Swift in the backfield. Homer's likely absence will mostly be felt on special teams.
