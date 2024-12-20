Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Travis Homer headshot

Travis Homer Injury: Doubtful for Week 16

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Homer (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Homer was injured in Friday's practice, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. He wasn't on the injury report Wednesday or Thursday before getting in a limited session Friday. Roschon Johnson is back from his concussion this week and will help spell D'Andre Swift in the backfield. Homer's likely absence will mostly be felt on special teams.

Travis Homer
Chicago Bears
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now