Travis Homer headshot

Travis Homer Injury: Exits game due to head injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 8, 2024 at 4:23pm

Homer (head) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the 49ers, Scott Bair of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Homer suffered the injury in the third quarter of Sunday's game, and up to that point he had caught all three of his targets for 11 yards. He entered the game as the Bears' No. 2 running back behind D'Andre Swift due to Roschon Johnson (concussion) being inactive. While Homer is sidelined, Darrynton Evans will have the opportunity to serve as the backup running back behind Swift.

Travis Homer
Chicago Bears
