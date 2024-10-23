Travis Homer Injury: Logs limited practice in return

Homer (finger) was listed as a limited practice participant on the Bears' injury report Wednesday.

Homer underwent surgery on his finger in September, which required a stint on injured reserve. His 21-day practice window opened Wednesday, and while he was able to return to practice in a limited capacity, it doesn't guarantee that he'll be able to suit up against the Commanders on Sunday. Homer's practice participation over the next two days should paint a better picture on his availability for Sunday's contest.