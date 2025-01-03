Travis Homer Injury: Out for Week 18 finale

Homer (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Homer hasn't played since Week 15 and will finish the season with six carries for 23 yards and three catches for 11 yards on offense. As a special teams contributor, Homer logged six tackles (three solo) and returned one kickoff for 29 yards. His two-year, $4 million deal is scheduled to expire in March, and Homer is slated to hit free agency as a 26-year-old.