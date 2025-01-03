Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Travis Homer headshot

Travis Homer Injury: Out for Week 18 finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Homer (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Homer hasn't played since Week 15 and will finish the season with six carries for 23 yards and three catches for 11 yards on offense. As a special teams contributor, Homer logged six tackles (three solo) and returned one kickoff for 29 yards. His two-year, $4 million deal is scheduled to expire in March, and Homer is slated to hit free agency as a 26-year-old.

Travis Homer
Chicago Bears
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now