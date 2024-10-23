Travis Homer Injury: Set to return to practice
Chicago designated Homer (finger) for return to practice from its injured reserve list Wednesday, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The transaction starts the clock on a 21-day period during which the Bears can officially activate Homer before they'd be required to leave him on injured reserve for the rest of the year. The team's official practice reports during the week will give some insight into his potential availability for Sunday's game at Washington.