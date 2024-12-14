Fantasy Football
Travis Homer

Travis Homer News: Available to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 16, 2024 at 2:50pm

Homer (head) is available and will suit up for Monday's game against the Vikings.

Considering that D'Andre Swift (groin) is questionable for Monday and Roschon Johnson (concussion) is out, Homer could be in line for a bigger role out of the Bears' backfield. The six-year veteran has appeared in nine games this season, tallying three carries for 16 yards and three catches (on three targets) for 11 yards.

Travis Homer
Chicago Bears

