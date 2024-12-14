Travis Homer News: Available to play Monday

Homer (head) is available and will suit up for Monday's game against the Vikings.

Considering that D'Andre Swift (groin) is questionable for Monday and Roschon Johnson (concussion) is out, Homer could be in line for a bigger role out of the Bears' backfield. The six-year veteran has appeared in nine games this season, tallying three carries for 16 yards and three catches (on three targets) for 11 yards.