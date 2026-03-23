Travis Homer News: Signing with Steelers
Homer is slated to sign with the Steelers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
In 10 regular-season games with the Bears in 2025, Homer recorded just one carry and three catches, and with the Steelers he'll remain in a depth role in a backfield that also includes Jaylen Warren, Rico Dowdle and Kaleb Johnson. Additionally, Homer could emerge as a core special teamer for Pittsburgh, with Mike DeFabo of The Athletic noting that the 5-foot-10, 211-pounder -- who joined the league as a sixth-round pick by Seattle in 2019 -- is potential kick return option for his new team.
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