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Travis Hunter Injury: 'Ahead' of schedule in recovery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Coach Liam Coen said Monday at the NFL's Annual Meeting that Hunter (knee) is "very well ahead" of schedule in his recovery from surgery to address a torn LCL in his right knee, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports. Coen added that he "cannot say for certain" whether or not Hunter will take part in the offseason program in May and June.

Hunter sustained the injury during an Oct. 30 practice and spent the rest of his rookie campaign on injured reserve, undergoing the aforementioned procedure on Nov. 11. GM James Gladstone noted after the campaign that Hunter will remain a two-way player in 2026 but likely will focus more on cornerback instead of wide receiver. As a first-year pro, Hunter logged 67 percent of the team's snaps on offense versus just 36 percent on defense through Week 8, hauling in 28 of 45 targets for 298 yards and one touchdown to go with 15 tackles and three pass defenses in seven contests. The Jaguars boast more high-end WR talent (Brian Thomas, Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington) than at CB, so having Hunter focus more on defense in his second season likely will pay dividends on the team's operation as a whole. Having said that, when Hunter will be back on the practice field remains to be seen.

Travis Hunter
Jacksonville Jaguars
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