Travis Hunter Injury: Expected to play both WR and CB

Jaguars GM James Gladstone said Wednesday that Hunter (knee) should be a "full go" for training camp and will continue playing on both sides of the ball, per The Rich Eisen Show.

Gladstone made similar comments about positional expectations in January, saying Hunter will play on both sides of the ball (without elaborating on the extent). Jacksonville brass may not even have an answer there internally, after Hunter's rookie season was cut short by an LCL tear at the end of October. Fellow WRs Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington then emerged down the stretch, teaming up with Brian Thomas to form a solid trio at the position. All three are still under contract, whereas Jacksonville lost CB Greg Newsome to the Giants in free agency, leaving a clear opening for a starting job. Conventional wisdom right now suggests Hunter will fill that job while working in a part-time role on offense. It's a reasonable expectation, yet best viewed as an evolving situation rather than a locked-in plan. For now, Hunter is a limited participant in the offseason program, with early workouts unlikely to provide any meaningful hint about his NFL future.