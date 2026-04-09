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Travis Hunter Injury: To be limited in voluntary workouts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

GM James Gladstone noted Thursday that Hunter will "be, for all intents and purposes, a limited participant through the offseason program with eyes on (a) return to play at full tick in training camp," NFL.com reports.

Coach Liam Coen indicated at the end of March that Hunter was "very well ahead" of schedule in his recovery from surgery (which took place last November) to address a torn LCL in his right knee, per Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union. At the time, Coen added that he couldn't "say for certain" whether Hunter would take part in the Jaguars offseason program, but it appears as though the CB/WR will participate in some capacity as he works toward being at or near full-go for training camp. According to Michael DiRocco of ESPN, once the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft resumes practicing, he'll take reps on both sides of the ball. However, while Hunter's positional versatility is valuable to the Jaguars, it remains to be seen what level of playing time the Colorado product (who caught 28 passes in seven regular-season games as a rookie) will see on offense in 2026, while working in a wide receiver corps that also includes Brian Thomas, Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington.

Travis Hunter
Jacksonville Jaguars
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