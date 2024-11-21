Travis Jones Injury: Still working through ankle injury
Jones (ankle) was listed as a DNP on Thursday's injury report.
Jones was able to play through an ankle injury during the Ravens' 18-16 loss to the Steelers this past Sunday, finishing with one solo tackle across 38 snaps (34 on defense, four on special teams). He'll have two more chances this week to upgrade his practice participation ahead of Monday's game against the Chargers.
