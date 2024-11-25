Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Travis Jones headshot

Travis Jones News: Suiting up for Monday Night Football

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Jones (ankle) is active for Monday's Week 12 matchup against the Chargers.

Jones entered Monday deemed questionable due to a lingering ankle injury, but he'll play through the issue for a second straight game. The nose tackle did see the field a bit less than usual last week against Pittsburgh while managing the injury, but he was still on the field for 46 percent of Baltimore's defensive snaps.

Travis Jones
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now