Travis Jones News: Suiting up for Monday Night Football
Jones (ankle) is active for Monday's Week 12 matchup against the Chargers.
Jones entered Monday deemed questionable due to a lingering ankle injury, but he'll play through the issue for a second straight game. The nose tackle did see the field a bit less than usual last week against Pittsburgh while managing the injury, but he was still on the field for 46 percent of Baltimore's defensive snaps.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now