Travis Jones headshot

Travis Jones News: Suiting up Monday night

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 26, 2024 at 2:36pm

Jones (ankle) is active for Monday's Week 12 matchup against the Chargers.

Jones entered Monday deemed questionable due to a lingering ankle injury, but he'll play through the issue for a second straight game. The nose tackle did see the field a bit less than usual last week against Pittsburgh while managing the injury, but he still logged 46 percent of Baltimore's defensive snaps.

Travis Jones
Baltimore Ravens
