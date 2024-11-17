Travis Jones News: Will play against Pittsburgh

Jones (ankle) is not on the Ravens' inactive list for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Jones drew the questionable tag after finishing the week with back-to-back limited practices, but his ankle injury isn't severe enough for him to be sidelined for Sunday's AFC North clash. The 2022 third-round pick has logged 22 tackles (14 solo), including 1.0 sacks, through the first 10 games of the regular season.