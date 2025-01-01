Travis Kelce News: Candidate to sit out Week 18

Kelce is among several Chiefs starters who could be rested for Sunday's matchup against the Broncos, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Chiefs announced Wednesday that Carson Wentz will start at quarterback Sunday while Patrick Mahomes rests, per Schefter, and there's a very good chance other Kansas City starters will follow the same path at the star quarterback. Kelce would be among the most likely candidates to get the day off given his veteran status, heavy workload throughout the campaign and key role in the team's offense. If the 35-year-old does indeed spend the game on the sideline, Noah Gray and Peyton Hendershot would likely lead the Chiefs' tight-end corps against Denver.