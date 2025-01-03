Travis Kelce News: Doubtful for Sunday

Kelce (coach's decision) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest in Denver.

This comes as no surprise, as QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle) also is listed as doubtful, RB Isiah Pacheco (ribs) has been ruled out, and RB Kareem Hunt received the same listing as Kelce. With the Chiefs having locked up the No. 1 seed on the AFC side of the playoffs, they're taking a cautious approach with a number of key players, which predictably includes Kelce. At least for Week 18, Noah Gray, Peyton Hendershot and practice-squad members Robert Tonyan and Anthony Firkser will be the candidates to fill in at tight end for Kansas City. Kelce instead will turn his focus to the team's postseason opener in the divisional round on either Jan. 18 or 19.