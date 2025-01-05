Fantasy Football
Travis Kelce headshot

Travis Kelce News: Idle for Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Kelce (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Kelce didn't miss any practice time this week, but with the Chiefs having already clinched the AFC's No. 1 seed heading to regular-season finale, he'll be rested along with several other key players on both sides of the ball. Noah Gray and Peyton Hendershot will be the Chiefs' available options at tight end in Week 18.

Travis Kelce
Kansas City Chiefs
