Travis Kelce headshot

Travis Kelce News: Looks set to re-up with Chiefs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Kelce is expected to re-sign with the Chiefs for a 14th season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Kelce weighed retirement this offseason but is now expected not only to continue his playing career for a 14th season in the NFL, but to do so while remaining with the team that selected him in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. The four-time All-Pro has seen his receiving production decline over the past two seasons, across which he's averaged just over 800 receiving yards and four touchdowns, but he remains a key component of Kansas City's passing game and will provide stability for an offense in need of reliability, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (knee) recovering from ACL and LCL tears suffered last December. Per Albert Breer of SI.com, Kelce's deal to re-sign with the Chiefs is not yet official but is actively in the works.

Travis Kelce
Kansas City Chiefs
