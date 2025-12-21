With Patrick Mahomes (knee) lost for the season and Gardner Minshew (knee) not even making it to halftime before going down as well, Kelce was left with third-string QB Chris Oladokun under center, and the duo showed very little chemistry en route to the veteran tight end's worst numbers of 2025. Minshew may have suffered a torn ACL, so a week of first-team reps together could improve that connection, but Kelce -- along with the rest of the Kansas City passing attack -- will be a very shaky fantasy option in Week 17 against the Broncos.