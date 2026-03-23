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Travis Kelce News: Officially re-signs with Chiefs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Kelce signed a three-year, $54.74 million contract with Kansas City on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Kelce agreed to terms on a new contract with the Chiefs in early March and now officially re-ups with Kansas City, where he has spent his entire career since being selected by the team in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. The 36-year-old tight end has seen his production dip in recent years but nonetheless remains productive, having surpassed 800 receiving yards in both 2024 and 2025. His contract had previously been reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN as a one-year, $12 million deal worth up to $15 million, but it appears that Kelce and the Chiefs have instead negotiated a multi-year. As such, as long as Kelce opts to continue his playing career, he will be positioned to operate as a key cog on offense for QB Patrick Mahomes (knee).

Travis Kelce
Kansas City Chiefs
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