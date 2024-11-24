Travis Kelce News: Overshadowed in solid performance

Kelce recorded six receptions on eight targets for 62 yards in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Panthers.

Kelce led the team with eight targets and surpassed 50 receiving yards in four of six games since the Chiefs' Week 6 bye. His performance was highlighted by long gains of 27 and 19 yards, both of which went on to set up field goals. Despite the solid performance, Kelce was overshadowed by Noah Gray, who caught a pair of touchdowns.